2017 Ford Mustang

204-788-1100
Only 19,858 Miles! KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000. This Ford Mustang has a trusty Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine powering this Manual transmission.*Get Your Money's Worth for this Ford Mustang with These Options *Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Wheels w/Locks, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: P235/55R17 BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and 2 smart charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to make this car yours today!*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!
