2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Select-Shift Automatic

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Select-Shift Automatic

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$22,887

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,247KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4953756
  • Stock #: F34DN2
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH5H5311269
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Interior Colour
Ebony
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Black 2017

Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Sport Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic-Painted Machined-Alum.


Reviews:
* Owners of Mustangs from this generation report its best handling, sharpest steering, and most well-sorted ride and handling equation to date. The new looks are generally loved throughout the community, and performance (and sound!) from the V8 engine are very highly rated. Good overall value and powerful headlight performance round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

