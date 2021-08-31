Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

42,100 KM

$41,991

+ tax & licensing
$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

Conv GT Premium Leather, NAVI, LOCAL, LOADED!

2017 Ford Mustang

Conv GT Premium Leather, NAVI, LOCAL, LOADED!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

42,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8033962
  • Stock #: 308142
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF3H5308142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,100 KM

Vehicle Description

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE! Local Car, Clean Title, Leather seats, BLIND SPOT! , Comfort access, Rear Cam Push Start, Remote Start, Heated Seats, LOADED!!! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Home Link System
Electronic Compass
Collision Avoidance System
MP3 CD Changer
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

