2017 Ford Mustang

$41,991 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 1 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8033962

8033962 Stock #: 308142

308142 VIN: 1FATP8FF3H5308142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 42,100 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Map Lights remote start Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Rain sensor wipers Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Fully loaded Rear View Camera DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Home Link System Electronic Compass Collision Avoidance System MP3 CD Changer Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.