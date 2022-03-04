Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Mustang

17,064 KM

Details Description Features

$93,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$93,400

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350 NAV | CLEAN CARFAX | CONV PKG |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350 NAV | CLEAN CARFAX | CONV PKG |

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 8516018
  2. 8516018
  3. 8516018
Contact Seller
Sale

$93,400

+ taxes & licensing

17,064KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8516018
  • Stock #: F4EJAU
  • VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9H5525788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,064 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 900A | NAV | SYNC 3 | BREMBO 5.2L Ti-VCT V8 Tremec 6-Speed Manual RWD Grabber Blue

Equipment Group 900A, Convenience Package, Navigation, SYNC 3, 6 Way Power Driver Seat w/Memory, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Brembo Braking System, Alcantara Steering Wheel, LOADED!, CLEAN CARFAX!!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Convenience Package, Delay-off Headlights, Driver's Side Memory Recline, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency Communication System: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 900A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Fully Automatic Headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather/Miko Suede Climate Controlled Sport Seats, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player w/9 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Recaro Cloth/Miko Suede Sport Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Seat Back Map Pockets, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Voice Activated Navigation.


Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Engine: 5.2L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: flat plane crank
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Sport Alcantara Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Cloth Rear Seat
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wing Spoiler
Tires: P295/35ZR19 Front & P305/35ZR19 Rear -inc: Michelin super sport
Wheels: 19" x 10.5" Fr/19" x 11" Rr Ebony Black -inc: Painted aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 135,355 KM
$24,750 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 19,210 KM
$31,485 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Enclave A...
 76,886 KM
$42,225 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory