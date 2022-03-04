2017 Ford Mustang

Sale $93,400 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 0 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8516018

Stock #: F4EJAU

VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9H5525788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 17,064 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Rear-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 60 L Fuel Tank Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers Engine: 5.2L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: flat plane crank Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Sport Alcantara Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Cloth Rear Seat Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Spoiler Xenon Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Wing Spoiler Tires: P295/35ZR19 Front & P305/35ZR19 Rear -inc: Michelin super sport Wheels: 19" x 10.5" Fr/19" x 11" Rr Ebony Black -inc: Painted aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

