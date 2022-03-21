Menu
2017 Ford Taurus

45,568 KM

Details Description Features

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Ford Taurus

2017 Ford Taurus

Limited NAV | ROOF | AWD | BLIS | LOW KM

2017 Ford Taurus

Limited NAV | ROOF | AWD | BLIS | LOW KM

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

45,568KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8692403
  • Stock #: F4JY4H
  • VIN: 1FAHP2J85HG115930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,568 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: Low Kilometres!
2017 Ford Taurus Limited 3.5L V6 Flex Fuel Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

CARFAX Canada: Low Kilometres!

Equipment Group 301A, Navigation, Moonroof, BLIS w/ Cross Traffic, Reverse Camera w/ Sensors, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat w/ Power Adjust, SYNC 3, LOADED!, AWD, 12 Speakers, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adjustable Pedals, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Auto Tilt-Away Steering Wheel, Automatic Temperature Control, Blind Spot Sensor, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 301A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated & Cooled Perforated Leather Bucket Seats, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Pedal Memory, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Moonroof, Power Passenger Seat, Power steering, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Blind, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 (FFV)
71.9 L Fuel Tank
58-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Laminated Glass
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Manual Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
6 Cyl V6 Engine
8" LCD touch-screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

