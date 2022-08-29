2017 Ford Taurus Limited All New Tires | Accident Free!

Listing ID: 9020788

9020788 Stock #: F4NMGT

F4NMGT VIN: 1FAHP2J87HG124385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 46,756 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 3.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 (FFV) 71.9 L Fuel Tank 58-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats Cargo Net Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor KEYPAD 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Mobile hotspot internet access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert BLIS Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Aluminum Spare Wheel Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Manual Folding Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Simulated woodgrain trim Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports 8" LCD touch-screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities WHEELS: 20" MACHINED FINISH/LOW GLOSS EBONY -inc: 15 spokes, Tires: P245/45R20 All-Season BSW,

