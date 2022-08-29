Menu
2017 Ford Taurus

46,756 KM

Details Description Features

$25,982

+ tax & licensing
$25,982

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2017 Ford Taurus

2017 Ford Taurus

Limited All New Tires | Accident Free!

2017 Ford Taurus

Limited All New Tires | Accident Free!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$25,982

+ taxes & licensing

46,756KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9020788
  Stock #: F4NMGT
  VIN: 1FAHP2J87HG124385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features
- Equipment Group 301A
- Navigation
- Moonroof
- Heated and Cooled Front Seats
- SYNC 3

Safety Features
- BLIS w/Cross Traffic
- Reverse Camera System
- Reverse Sensing System
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 (FFV)
71.9 L Fuel Tank
58-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Manual Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Simulated woodgrain trim
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
8" LCD touch-screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities
WHEELS: 20" MACHINED FINISH/LOW GLOSS EBONY -inc: 15 spokes, Tires: P245/45R20 All-Season BSW,

Back to Top

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

