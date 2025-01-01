$21,991+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
150 XLT
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$21,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # A92905
- Mileage 249,343 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
*****RARE FORD TRANSIT 10 PASSENGER VAN IS HERE! V6 3.5 ECOBOOST, HAS GREAT POWER AND FUEL EFFICIENCY! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FRONT AND REAR HEAT AND AC, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, FRESH OIL AND FILTER DONE, NEW BALL JOINTS, ALIGNMENT DONE, WILL BE SOLD WITH WARRANTY AND FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $21,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
204-509-0008
INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: drivers seat / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: passenger side, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: black, Bumper detail: rear step, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: chrome / chrome surround, Headlight bezel color: chrome, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Rear trunk/liftgate: barn, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Digital odometer, Gauge: tachometer, Powertrain hour meter, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, OEM roof height: low, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system, Rearview monitor: in mirror, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Power windows, Solar-tinted glass
Silverline Motors
