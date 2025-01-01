Menu
2017 Ford Transit 150 XLT - RARE FORD TRANSIT 10 PASSENGER VAN IS HERE! V6 3.5 ECOBOOST, HAS GREAT POWER AND FUEL EFFICIENCY! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FRONT AND REAR HEAT AND AC, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, FRESH OIL AND FILTER DONE, NEW BALL JOINTS, ALIGNMENT DONE, WILL BE SOLD WITH WARRANTY AND FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS! VALUE PRICED AT $21,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, CLEAN TITLE ONLY, TRADE-INS WELCOME, 7 DAY INSURANCE, 3 MONTH/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, MB SAFETY, NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE. VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST. CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008.

2017 Ford Transit

249,343 KM

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Transit

150 XLT

13070035

2017 Ford Transit

150 XLT

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,343KM
VIN 1FMZK1YG5HKA92906

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # A92905
  • Mileage 249,343 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH/5000KM

LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

*****RARE FORD TRANSIT 10 PASSENGER VAN IS HERE! V6 3.5 ECOBOOST, HAS GREAT POWER AND FUEL EFFICIENCY! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FRONT AND REAR HEAT AND AC, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, FRESH OIL AND FILTER DONE, NEW BALL JOINTS, ALIGNMENT DONE, WILL BE SOLD WITH WARRANTY AND FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $21,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: drivers seat / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: passenger side, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: black, Bumper detail: rear step, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: chrome / chrome surround, Headlight bezel color: chrome, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Rear trunk/liftgate: barn, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Digital odometer, Gauge: tachometer, Powertrain hour meter, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery: maintenance-free, OEM roof height: low, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system, Rearview monitor: in mirror, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent, Power windows, Solar-tinted glass

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Clock

Upholstery: Cloth

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Solar-tinted glass

Radio: AM/FM

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Floor material: carpet
Rear spring type: leaf
Hill holder control
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Assist handle: passenger side
Mirror color: black
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Door handle color: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Capless fuel filler system
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Wheels: steel
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Wheel covers: full
Rearview monitor: in mirror
Body side moldings: black
Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding
Bumper detail: rear step
Headlight bezel color: chrome
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Third row seat folding: split
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Rear trunk/liftgate: barn
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
Cupholders: front / rear
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Grille color: chrome / chrome surround
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system
Armrests: drivers seat / rear folding
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable
OEM roof height: low
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining

