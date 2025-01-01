$24,991+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
350 HD
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 221,202 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
***READY TO WORK FREEZER/DRYVAN IN ONE IS HERE! POWERFUL YET FUEL EFFICIENT DRW DIESEL ENGINE (3.2), AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, CUBE VAN SEPARATED INTO DRY AND FREEZER, LOADING RAMP SLIDES UNDER THE BOX, FREEZER ACCESS FROM INSIDE THE BOX AND FROM THE SIDE, FREEZER BOX INSULATED AND CLEAN!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $24,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Airbag deactivation: passenger switch, Front airbags: dual, Side curtain airbags: front, OEM roof height: low
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
