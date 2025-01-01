Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ***READY TO WORK FREEZER/DRYVAN IN ONE IS HERE! POWERFUL YET FUEL EFFICIENT DRW DIESEL ENGINE (3.2), AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, CUBE VAN SEPARATED INTO DRY AND FREEZER, LOADING RAMP SLIDES UNDER THE BOX, FREEZER ACCESS FROM INSIDE THE BOX AND FROM THE SIDE, FREEZER BOX INSULATED AND CLEAN! *****VALUE PRICED AT $24,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Airbag deactivation: passenger switch, Front airbags: dual, Side curtain airbags: front, OEM roof height: low

2017 Ford Transit

221,202 KM

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Transit

350 HD

13119329

2017 Ford Transit

350 HD

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,202KM
VIN 1FDRS9ZV7HKB19566

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 221,202 KM

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH/5000KM

LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

***READY TO WORK FREEZER/DRYVAN IN ONE IS HERE! POWERFUL YET FUEL EFFICIENT DRW DIESEL ENGINE (3.2), AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, CUBE VAN SEPARATED INTO DRY AND FREEZER, LOADING RAMP SLIDES UNDER THE BOX, FREEZER ACCESS FROM INSIDE THE BOX AND FROM THE SIDE, FREEZER BOX INSULATED AND CLEAN!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $24,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Airbag deactivation: passenger switch, Front airbags: dual, Side curtain airbags: front, OEM roof height: low

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front airbags: dual
Side curtain airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: passenger switch
OEM roof height: low

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2017 Ford Transit