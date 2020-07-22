+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
2017 Ford Transit-250 Base 3.5L | Clean CarFax | 1 Owner EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD White
Back Up Camera, Fixed Rear Door Glass, 3.5L Engine, Keyless Entry Pad, Cruise Control, Heavy Duty Alternator, Remote Starter, Privacy Glass, 3.31 Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, 4 Front Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Block heater, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8