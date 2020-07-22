Menu
2017 Ford Transit

64,388 KM

$27,575

+ tax & licensing
$27,575

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr 3.5L

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr 3.5L

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  Listing ID: 5386160
  Stock #: F394RW
  VIN: 1FTYR2YG1HKA24166
$27,575

+ taxes & licensing

64,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Exterior Colour Oxford White
  Interior Colour Pewter
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F394RW
  Mileage 64,388 KM

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

2017 Ford Transit-250 Base 3.5L | Clean CarFax | 1 Owner EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD White

Back Up Camera, Fixed Rear Door Glass, 3.5L Engine, Keyless Entry Pad, Cruise Control, Heavy Duty Alternator, Remote Starter, Privacy Glass, 3.31 Limited-Slip Axle Ratio, 4 Front Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Block heater, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Front Bucket Seats.

Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
tilt steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

