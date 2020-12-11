Menu
2017 Ford Transit

71,000 KM

Details Description

$43,600

+ tax & licensing
$43,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

Wagon 150 XLT Pass. Van EcoBoost 4WD! YES 4X4 !!

2017 Ford Transit

Wagon 150 XLT Pass. Van EcoBoost 4WD! YES 4X4 !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$43,600

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6351248
  Stock #: SCV4934
  VIN: 1FMZK1ZG0HKB23817

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Oxford White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV4934
  Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AN AWD PASSENGER VAN?? *** YES THEY EXIST!! *** 3.5L ECOBOOST & A TRUCK CHASSIS!!! *** REPLACEMENT VALUE NEW OVER $60,000+ *** Just arrived... Please contact us for more information, or stay tuned - they'll be coming soon!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

