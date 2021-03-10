Menu
2017 Ford Transit

107,648 KM

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Cargo Van

Cargo Van

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

107,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6724403
  • Stock #: 270760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 107,648 KM

Vehicle Description

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Vinyl Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

