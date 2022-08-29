2017 Ford Transit

$54,800 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9093811

9093811 Stock #: SCV7769

SCV7769 VIN: 1FMZK1CM9HKB17528

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 3-door

Mileage 119,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.