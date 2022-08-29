$54,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2017 Ford Transit
2017 Ford Transit
Wagon **WHEELCHAIR CONVERSION** with electric lift
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$54,800
+ taxes & licensing
119,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9093811
- Stock #: SCV7769
- VIN: 1FMZK1CM9HKB17528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
This Ford Transit comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit transit mats! Now priced to sell at Just $54,800with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5