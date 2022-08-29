Menu
2017 Ford Transit

119,000 KM

Details Description

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Wagon **WHEELCHAIR CONVERSION** with electric lift

Wagon **WHEELCHAIR CONVERSION** with electric lift

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9093811
  • Stock #: SCV7769
  • VIN: 1FMZK1CM9HKB17528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Transit Van with complete electric lift and wheelchair conversion!! Extremely roomy and spacious.......massive oversize windows and great visibility for passengers and the wheelchair location!!! Seats three in the middle row (captain's chairs ) plus two in the front. This is a huge upgrade and 'night and day' difference over smaller mini vans with low and cramped quarters for passengers and the wheelchair occupant.

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ford Transit comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit transit mats! Now priced to sell at Just $54,800with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

