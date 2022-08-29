2017 Ford Transit

$33,994 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9283375

9283375 Stock #: F4UVNY

F4UVNY VIN: 1FTYE2CM3HKB12077

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 95 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 8,600 lbs 1542.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Interior Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights driver seat Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cloth Headliner Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Convenience Clock Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers Exterior Steel Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers (4) full-size doors Black grille Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Black front bumper Aero-composite halogen headlamps Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW Additional Features aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control VINYL TRIM Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Steering Wheel-Adjustable Windows-Power Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Audio Aux Input Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.