2017 Ford Transit

140,000 KM

Details

$33,994

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Cargo Van T-150 148" Med Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

140,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9283375
  • Stock #: F4UVNY
  • VIN: 1FTYE2CM3HKB12077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 8,600 lbs
1542.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Clock
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers
Steel Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
(4) full-size doors
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
VINYL TRIM
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Audio Aux Input
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

