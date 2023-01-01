$24,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit Connect
XL w-Dual Sliding Doors**BACK-UP CAMERA
2017 Ford Transit Connect
XL w-Dual Sliding Doors**BACK-UP CAMERA
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
80,776KM
Used
VIN NM0LS7E78H1331546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,776 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
West Perimeter Auto Centre
204-837-8372
2017 Ford Transit Connect