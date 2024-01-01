$22,991+ tax & licensing
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,869 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
WOW ONLY 107K KMS ON THIS CLEAN HISTORY, NO ACCIDENT, 2017 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT! READY TO WORK! FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL, AUTO, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, DUAL REAR DOORS, DIVIDER INSTALLED, DUAL SHELVING UNITS INSTALLED, LOCKING LADDER RACK FOR 2 LADDERS INSTALLED ($5000 VALUE), WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, FRESH OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $22,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Door trim: cloth, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: cargo area rubber/vinyl / carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: alloy / urethane, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / multi-function, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 3.21, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 590 CCA, Battery saver, Body side moldings: black, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / black surround, Headlight bezel color: black, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Rear trunk/liftgate: barn, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Window trim: black, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Front fog lights, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, OEM roof height: undefined, Programmable safety key, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: front
