2017 Forest River Coachmen 281SE

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** LUXURY LEATHERS & WOODWORK! *** PANTRY SPACE GALORE!! *** PREMIUM BUILD QUALITY!!! *** Forest River Freedom line is synonymous with build quality and luxury. The construction material of your camper matters! It will influence your maintenance cost, the resale value, your insulation and propane usage, and your comfort. Full aluminum cage construction provides strength and stability to last a lifetime. Azdel composite fibreglass exterior will not warp, peel, rot, mold, or delaminate. These things are built with the best industry materials possible to increase your enjoyment. Optioned with a huge POWER AWNING......Furrion Sound System including OUTDOOR SPEAKERS......SOLAR PREP Package to reduce energy use......POWER JACK for effortless setup......Inside features HIS & HERS LEATHER ARMCHAIRS surrounded by windows......Plus additional Leather Sofa for entertaining or cuddling......FLAT SCREEN TV & Multimedia Centre......U-SHAPED DINETTE Table that converts into a Two-Sleeper Bed......Huge spacious living area with slide-out and easy to clean plank style floors......Separate Front Master Bedroom with proper door......Separate entrance to/from master bedroom......HIS & HERS CLOSETS and night tables......Large EN-SUITE BATHROOM w/ Over-sized Shower and Skylight!......TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT throughout......Full-Size Dometic Fridge & Freezer, DOUBLE SINK & Microwave......3 Burner Gas Stove w/ Oven & Range Hood......Loads of Pantry Space......Comfortably SLEEP SIX People......and EASILY HALF-TON TOWABLE at just 5,669 pounds due to its aluminum frame construction!
The perfect luxury couples camper for towing or long-term seasonal site. Priced to sell at $25,800 with payments as low as $100 b/w or less! On-site Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5