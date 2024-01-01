$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia
AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
Fresh Safety Inspection
Upgrade your family adventures with this spacious and stylish 2018 GMC Acadia SLE AWD. This versatile SUV combines comfort, performance, and advanced features to provide a superior driving experience. Here’s a closer look at what makes this vehicle an excellent choice:
Key Features:
- Seating Capacity: Accommodates up to 7 passengers with its flexible three-row seating configuration.
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Ensures enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions, perfect for both urban commutes and off-road excursions.
- Powerful Performance: Equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 engine, delivering a smooth and responsive ride with ample power for daily driving and road trips.
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts and optimal fuel efficiency.
- Interior Comfort: Enjoy premium cloth upholstery, a spacious cabin, and adjustable seating for both front and rear passengers.
- Technology: Features include a user-friendly infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera.
- Safety: Equipped with essential safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and a comprehensive airbag system for peace of mind on every journey.
- Convenience: Includes keyless entry, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, tri-zone automatic climate control, and ample cargo space for all your gear.
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
204-255-1297