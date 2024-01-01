2017 GMC Acadia

Menu
Dealer #4660

Fresh Safety Inspection

Upgrade your family adventures with this spacious and stylish 2018 GMC Acadia SLE AWD. This versatile SUV combines comfort, performance, and advanced features to provide a superior driving experience. Here's a closer look at what makes this vehicle an excellent choice:

Key Features:

Seating Capacity: Accommodates up to 7 passengers with its flexible three-row seating configuration.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Ensures enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions, perfect for both urban commutes and off-road excursions.
Powerful Performance: Equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 engine, delivering a smooth and responsive ride with ample power for daily driving and road trips.
Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts and optimal fuel efficiency.
Interior Comfort: Enjoy premium cloth upholstery, a spacious cabin, and adjustable seating for both front and rear passengers.
Technology: Features include a user-friendly infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera.
Safety: Equipped with essential safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and a comprehensive airbag system for peace of mind on every journey.
Convenience: Includes keyless entry, a power-adjustable driver's seat, tri-zone automatic climate control, and ample cargo space for all your gear.

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

192,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
192,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNSLS2HZ262276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

2017 GMC Acadia