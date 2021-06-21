+ taxes & licensing
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This Local Trade 2017 GMC Acadia SLT AWD is powered by a 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation System and so much more!
This GMC Acadia has No Reported Accidents!
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
