2017 GMC Acadia

59,300 KM

Details Description Features

$31,880

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

SLT AWD | SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS!

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

59,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7417019
  • Stock #: F44EWE
  • VIN: 1GKKNULS0HZ179442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2017 GMC Acadia SLT AWD is powered by a 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation System and so much more!

This GMC Acadia has No Reported Accidents!


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Passenger
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Air Conditioning-Rear

