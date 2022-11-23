$28,991+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia
SLE **New Arrival**
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
$28,991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 99,051 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2017 GMC Acadia SLE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/223 engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18" x 7.5" (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included with (LCV) 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.), Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/65R18 all-season, H-rated, blackwall, and Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
