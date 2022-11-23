Menu
2017 GMC Acadia

99,051 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

SLE **New Arrival**

SLE **New Arrival**

Location

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

99,051KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365092
  • Stock #: P4510A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017 GMC Acadia SLE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/223 engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18" x 7.5" (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included with (LCV) 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.), Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/65R18 all-season, H-rated, blackwall, and Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
Requires Subscription

