2017 GMC Canyon

94,787 KM

Details

$33,777

+ tax & licensing
$33,777

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 GMC Canyon

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD Denali Crew Cab | 4WD | Heated Seats | Navigation

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD Denali Crew Cab | 4WD | Heated Seats | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$33,777

+ taxes & licensing

94,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6219378
  • Stock #: F3PRU2
  • VIN: 1GTG6EEN2H1158456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PRU2
  • Mileage 94,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
2017 GMC Canyon Denali V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Onyx Black

4x4, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Wireless Charging, Sliding Rear Window, 4WD, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Colour Touch Navigation, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Trailering Package.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
rear window defogger
HEATED
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
STEERING WHEEL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

