$31,768+ tax & licensing
$31,768
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet
204-837-5811
2017 GMC Canyon
2017 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE 4WD | 3.6L V6 | Crew Cab
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$31,768
+ taxes & licensing
103,332KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9416878
- Stock #: F4W7C5
- VIN: 1GTG6CENXH1161433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 103,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- 4WD
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth
- Cruise Control
- Climate Control
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- 4-Way Power Driver Seat
- Auto dimming rearview mirror
- 6 Speakers
- Fog Lamps
- Power Mirrors
- EZ-Lift and Lower Tailgate
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
STEERING WHEEL
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Electric rear window defogger
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Interior trim, aluminum
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft with manual recline
Four Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo- Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Fog lamps, front
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Pickup box, Fleetside
Headlamps, projector-type with LED signature
Lamps, cargo area cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Tire, spare P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (S1K) 16" x 7" spare, steel wheel.)
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo- Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
cargo compartment
Lighting
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Reading Lamps-Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power
interior with theater dimming
reading lights for front seats
second row reading lamps integrated into dome light
door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
leather-wrapped with (UK3) steering wheel mounted audio controls
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1