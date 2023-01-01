Menu
2017 GMC Canyon

114,012 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2017 GMC Canyon

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9790225
  • Stock #: T22318A
  • VIN: 1GTG6CENXH1296489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T22318A
  • Mileage 114,012 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

