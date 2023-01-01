$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2017 GMC Canyon
2017 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
114,012KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9790225
- Stock #: T22318A
- VIN: 1GTG6CENXH1296489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T22318A
- Mileage 114,012 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6