2017 GMC Canyon

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 0 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9790225

9790225 Stock #: T22318A

T22318A VIN: 1GTG6CENXH1296489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T22318A

Mileage 114,012 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Seating Power Driver Seat Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.