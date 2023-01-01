2017 GMC Savana

$36,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 1 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10003142

10003142 Stock #: 7577

7577 VIN: 1GD07SFF9H1211623

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Stock # 7577

Mileage 110,175 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.