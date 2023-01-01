$28,900+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Savana
Cargo Van 2500 Cargo *4.8L V8* *Lease OR Finance*
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
119,225KM
Used
VIN 1GTW7AFF8H1319384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # LSE557
- Mileage 119,225 KM
Email West Perimeter Auto Centre
2017 GMC Savana