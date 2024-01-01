$31,692+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Local Trade | Kodiak Edition
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Local Trade | Kodiak Edition
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$31,692
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 107,093 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevation Edition | Wireless Charging | Navigation | Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | Z71 Off Road Suspension Package | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start
Discover the perfect blend of power and practicality with this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. With low kilometers and a host of impressive features, this truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure.
Key highlights:
- Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious Crew Cab design with seating for 5
- Teen Driver mode for added safety and peace of mind
- High-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps with LED signature
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance
- Rear Vision Camera for enhanced visibility
- 60/40 folding rear bench seat for versatile cargo options
Experience the rugged reliability of this GMC Sierra 1500 for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a low-mileage, feature-packed Sierra contact us today!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811