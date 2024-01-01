Menu
Elevation Edition | Wireless Charging | Navigation | Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | Z71 Off Road Suspension Package | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start Discover the perfect blend of power and practicality with this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. With low kilometers and a host of impressive features, this truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure. Key highlights: - Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - Spacious Crew Cab design with seating for 5 - Teen Driver mode for added safety and peace of mind - High-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps with LED signature - StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance - Rear Vision Camera for enhanced visibility - 60/40 folding rear bench seat for versatile cargo options Experience the rugged reliability of this GMC Sierra 1500 for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a low-mileage, feature-packed Sierra contact us today! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

107,093 KM

$31,692

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Local Trade | Kodiak Edition

12009991

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Local Trade | Kodiak Edition

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$31,692

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,093KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC2HG474013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevation Edition | Wireless Charging | Navigation | Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | Z71 Off Road Suspension Package | Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start
Discover the perfect blend of power and practicality with this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. With low kilometers and a host of impressive features, this truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure.

Key highlights:
- Powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious Crew Cab design with seating for 5
- Teen Driver mode for added safety and peace of mind
- High-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps with LED signature
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance
- Rear Vision Camera for enhanced visibility
- 60/40 folding rear bench seat for versatile cargo options

Experience the rugged reliability of this GMC Sierra 1500 for yourself. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a low-mileage, feature-packed Sierra contact us today!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Airbags
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Visors
brakes
headlamps
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
electric power steering (EPS) assist
deep-tinted
power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$31,692

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 GMC Sierra 1500