2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Steering

Stabilitrak

Visors

brakes

headlamps

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Glass

Seat

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

electric power steering (EPS) assist

deep-tinted

power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)

4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

rack-and-pinion

stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control

Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...

to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature