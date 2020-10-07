2017 GMC SIERRA 1500: BACK UP CAM, 4WD, ALLOY WHEELS
BACK-UP CAMERA, 4WD, CRUISE CONTROL, RF SIDE AIRBAG, 6 PASSENGER, DUAL AIR BAGS, S AIRBAG LEFT FRONT YES, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, SIDE STEPS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, TOW PACKAGE, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, POWER MIRRORS, TRAILER HITCH, AM/FM, POWER MIRRORS YES, CLOTH SEATS, POWER STEERING
Vehicle Features
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Door handles, black
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Capless Fuel Fill
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
6-speaker audio system (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab models and included and only available on Regular Cab models with (IOB) 7" diagonal colour touch screen display radio with IntelliLink.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel
Grille surround, chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PDD) Sierra Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regu...
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION
