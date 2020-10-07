Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

39,142 KM

Details Description Features

$45,991

+ tax & licensing


$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987


2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali



2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987



$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

39,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  
  
  
  • Listing ID: 6121971
  • Stock #: F3NUGM
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJXHG500485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Cocoa/Dark Sand
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NUGM
  • Mileage 39,142 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4, Heated Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, Lane Departure Warning, Heated and Ventilated Seats & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
tilt steering
remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off






