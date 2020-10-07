Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

101,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Denali - Nav, S.Roof, 22-Inch Wheels !!

Denali - Nav, S.Roof, 22-Inch Wheels !!

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

101,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6167400
  • Stock #: GT5039
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ7HG122674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Sale Pending, please contact us to confirm most up-to-date status.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

