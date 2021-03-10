Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

24,104 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,104KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6724400
  Stock #: 270770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 24,104 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ONYX BLACK
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

