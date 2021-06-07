2017 GMC Sierra 1500...

$39,997 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7269695

7269695 Stock #: F41AT1

F41AT1 VIN: 1GTV2MEC8HZ404911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F41AT1

Mileage 35,042 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.