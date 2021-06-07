Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

35,042 KM

Details Description Features

$39,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 8Dbl Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 8Dbl Cab 4WD 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

35,042KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7269695
  • Stock #: F41AT1
  • VIN: 1GTV2MEC8HZ404911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F41AT1
  • Mileage 35,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 14,000 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 92,992 KM
$40,938 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 35,042 KM
$39,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory