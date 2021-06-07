2017 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
This Vehicle Has 154,00 KMs, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 6.2L V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES: *Heated Steering Wheel,Heated/Cooled Front Seats,Remote Start,Wireless Charging,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Sliding Sunroof,Power Sliding Rear Window,Automatic Climate Control,GMC Infotainment Display,Navigation System,Bluetooth Connection,Power Adjustable Pedals,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,20" Polished Aluminum Wheels,Satellite Radio Capability,Universal Home Remote,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,4G LTE WIFI Hotspot,Bose Sound System,Keyless Entry,Spray On Bed Liner,Crimson Red Tintcoat Exterior Paint,Jet Black Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS: *Back Up Camera,Front And Rear Park Assist,Rear Bumper Corner Steps,Max Trailering Package,Trailer Brake Controller,Enhanced Driver Alert Package,'EZ' Lift And Lower Tailgate,Power Folding Trailering Mirrors,6" Chrome Assist Steps,LED Cargo Box Lighting.*The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Your vehicle includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge and Nitrogen Filled Tires! Every vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes. **Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!*
