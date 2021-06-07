Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

154,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation |

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation |

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7331192
  Stock #: 216571

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crimson Red Tintcoat
  Interior Colour Jet Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle Has 154,00 KMs, Local Manitoba Vehicle, 6.2L V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES: *Heated Steering Wheel,Heated/Cooled Front Seats,Remote Start,Wireless Charging,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Sliding Sunroof,Power Sliding Rear Window,Automatic Climate Control,GMC Infotainment Display,Navigation System,Bluetooth Connection,Power Adjustable Pedals,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,20" Polished Aluminum Wheels,Satellite Radio Capability,Universal Home Remote,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,4G LTE WIFI Hotspot,Bose Sound System,Keyless Entry,Spray On Bed Liner,Crimson Red Tintcoat Exterior Paint,Jet Black Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS: *Back Up Camera,Front And Rear Park Assist,Rear Bumper Corner Steps,Max Trailering Package,Trailer Brake Controller,Enhanced Driver Alert Package,'EZ' Lift And Lower Tailgate,Power Folding Trailering Mirrors,6" Chrome Assist Steps,LED Cargo Box Lighting.*The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Your vehicle includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge and Nitrogen Filled Tires! Every vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes. **Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

