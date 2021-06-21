Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

59,584 KM

Details Description Features

$44,511

+ tax & licensing
$44,511

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Dbl Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Dbl Cab | 4WD | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$44,511

+ taxes & licensing

59,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7386884
  • Stock #: F43JPP
  • VIN: 1GTV2NEC1HZ229634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43JPP
  • Mileage 59,584 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Gray


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Leather, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps (LPO), 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System, Air Conditioning, All Terrain SLT Premium Package, All-Terrain Package, Bose Speaker System, Dual Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Hill Descent Control, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Wheels: 20" x 9" Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Charging.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
auxiliary jack
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with IntelliLink
AM/FM/SiriusXM
HD Radio with USB ports
voice-activated technology for radio and phone (Upgradeable to (IO6) 8" Diagonal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

