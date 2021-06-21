+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Gray
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Leather, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps (LPO), 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System, Air Conditioning, All Terrain SLT Premium Package, All-Terrain Package, Bose Speaker System, Dual Climate Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Hill Descent Control, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Wheels: 20" x 9" Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Charging.
All of our purchases comes with the following
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee
Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240
