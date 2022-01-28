Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

100,000 KM

Details Description

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT All Terrain *Bose Sound! Htd Lthr*

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT All Terrain *Bose Sound! Htd Lthr*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8188359
  • Stock #: GT6574
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC8HG481795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FULLY LOADED W/ HEATED LEATHER! *** BOSE PREMIUM SOUND *** CUSTOM ROLL BAR & ACCESSORIES! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

