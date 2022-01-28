Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

208,000 KM

Details

$35,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

We Sell Autos

204-416-2277

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-2277

Contact Seller

$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

208,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8269638
  • Stock #: 17GS65056
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEJ6HG365056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 17GS65056
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From We Sell Autos

2017 GMC Yukon Denali
 130,809 KM
$58,980 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata GL
 84,512 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 136,287 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email We Sell Autos

We Sell Autos

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

Call Dealer

204-416-XXXX

(click to show)

204-416-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory