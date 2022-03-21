Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

120,157 KM

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4WD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | LOW KILOMETERS

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4WD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | LOW KILOMETERS

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

120,157KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8692409
  Stock #: F4JP9E
  VIN: 3GTU2NEC8HG470618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4JP9E
  • Mileage 120,157 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Dark Slate Metallic

SLT Preferred Pkg, SLT Premium Pkg, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Pkg, Trailering Pkg, Enhanced Driver Alert Pkg, Onstar Turn-by-Turn Nav, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Sliding Rear Window, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Bumper Corner Steps, 6" Assist Steps, LOADED!, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Leather, 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, ABS Brakes, Adjustable Pedals, Air Conditioning, Automatic Temperature Control, Bose Speaker System, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Hill Descent Control, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security System, SLT Preferred Package, SLT Premium Package, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailering Equipment, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Variably Intermittent Wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, thin profile LED
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Mirror caps, chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package.)
Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Pedals, power-adjustable
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Alternator, 150 amps (Not included with (PCQ) SLT eAssist Package.)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20" bright machined aluminum wheels, (NZP) 20" chrome clad aluminum, (RD5) 20" polished aluminum, (NZH) 20" ultra bright machined aluminum with...
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6-Speaker Audio System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
Navigation Telematics
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

