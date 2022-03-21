$38,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT 4WD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | LOW KILOMETERS
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8692409
- Stock #: F4JP9E
- VIN: 3GTU2NEC8HG470618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4JP9E
- Mileage 120,157 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Dark Slate Metallic
SLT Preferred Pkg, SLT Premium Pkg, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Pkg, Trailering Pkg, Enhanced Driver Alert Pkg, Onstar Turn-by-Turn Nav, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Sliding Rear Window, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Bumper Corner Steps, 6" Assist Steps, LOADED!, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Leather, 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, ABS Brakes, Adjustable Pedals, Air Conditioning, Automatic Temperature Control, Bose Speaker System, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Hill Descent Control, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security System, SLT Preferred Package, SLT Premium Package, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailering Equipment, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Variably Intermittent Wipers.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.