2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Denali **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Heat & Vented, Interior Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) ultra bright machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal home remote, and Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
