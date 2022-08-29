Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Denali **New Arrival**

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Denali **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9207574
  Stock #: P4480A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Heat & Vented, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) ultra bright machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal home remote, and Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

