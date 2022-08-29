Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

65,301 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 9220618
  2. 9220618
  3. 9220618
  4. 9220618
  5. 9220618
  6. 9220618
  7. 9220618
  8. 9220618
  9. 9220618
  10. 9220618
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,301KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9220618
  • Stock #: 22450
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEH9HZ405281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22450
  • Mileage 65,301 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 132,871 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Taurus Unk...
 125,256 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fiesta SE
 106,500 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory