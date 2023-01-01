Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

135,676 KM

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

135,676KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9764920
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC8HG494468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
  • Interior Colour DARK ASH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23120
  • Mileage 135,676 KM

204-272-6161

