Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

43,585 KM

Details Description Features

$49,220

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,220

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 4WD | 6.2L V8 | Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 4WD | 6.2L V8 | Crew Cab

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$49,220

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,585KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9778105
  • Stock #: F51EM4
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ3HG349649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F51EM4
  • Mileage 43,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Backup Camera
- Power Sunroof
- Heated & Vented Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Tri-Mode Power Steps
- Wireless Charger
- Front & Rear Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Automatic Climate Control
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- Remote Start
- Bose Speaker System
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, thin profile LED
Bumper, front, body-colour
Bumper, rear body-colour with bumper CornerSteps
Grille, Denali Chrome
Headlamps, high-performance LED headlamps with GMC signature LED lighting

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
Front air conditioning
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Pedals, power-adjustable
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
Display, customizable driver display, 8" multi-colour configurable

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed)
Suspension, MagneRide Magnetic Ride Control with MagneRide brand shock absorbers
Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.)

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Comfort

HEATED

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio
Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System (7 Speaker System Including Subwoofer When Ordered With Bucket Seats)
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Radio, HD

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
headlamps
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
leather wrapped with audio and cruise controls
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
high-performance LED headlamps with GMC signature LED lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2016 Nissan Rogue S
 98,668 KM
$20,621 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 43,585 KM
$49,220 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 125,123 KM
$42,108 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory