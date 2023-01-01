$49,220+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 4WD | 6.2L V8 | Crew Cab
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$49,220
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9778105
- Stock #: F51EM4
- VIN: 3GTU2PEJ3HG349649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F51EM4
- Mileage 43,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Backup Camera
- Power Sunroof
- Heated & Vented Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Tri-Mode Power Steps
- Wireless Charger
- Front & Rear Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Automatic Climate Control
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- Remote Start
- Bose Speaker System
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and CARFAX report.
Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!
Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.