Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2017 GMC Terrain

78,256 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Used
78,256KM
VIN 2GKFLSEK0H6350601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Electric rear window defogger
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Theft deterrent system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way manual fore/aft adjustment power lumbar and power 2-way seat height adjuster (up/down)
Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
Air conditioning, single-zone manual front climate control
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...

Exterior

Spare tire and wheel
Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Door handles, body-colour
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Wheels, 4 - 18" x 7.0" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum
Tires, P235/55R18 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (REY) 4 - 18" x 7.0" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum wheels.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual folding

Mechanical

Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, single
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, soft ride
Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
Steering, power, variable electric assist
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic all-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
Chassis, all wheel drive (TLG26-1 model only.)
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2017 GMC Terrain