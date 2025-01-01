Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 GMC Terrain

143,000 KM

Details Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12109859

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1737409607
  2. 1737409607
  3. 1737409607
  4. 1737409607
  5. 1737409607
  6. 1737409607
  7. 1737409607
  8. 1737409607
  9. 1737409607
  10. 1737409607
  11. 1737409607
  12. 1737409607
  13. 1737409607
  14. 1737409607
  15. 1737409607
  16. 1737409607
  17. 1737409607
  18. 1737409607
  19. 1737409607
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLVE34H6115869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2008 Ford Focus for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2008 Ford Focus 0 $7,450 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 85,414 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 137,000 KM $14,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain