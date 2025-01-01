$10,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2
2017 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
431-777-7528
Certified
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,418 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD – $10,499 + tax
Mileage: 181,418 km | Carfax Available!
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528
FUEL-EFFICIENT AWD FAMILY CROSSOVER – CLEAN & READY!
Looking for a reliable, spacious SUV with all-weather capability? This 2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD combines modern styling, fuel efficiency, and year-round traction—perfect for Winnipeg families and commuters.
Key Features:
✅ 2.4L 4-cylinder engine – Efficient power with excellent fuel economy
✅ All-Wheel Drive – Confident traction in winter, rain, or gravel roads
✅ Spacious interior – Seats 5 comfortably with 31.6 cu.ft. cargo space
✅ Touchscreen infotainment – Bluetooth, USB, modern connectivity
✅ Power driver's seat, dual-zone climate control
✅ Backup camera – Easy parking and safety
✅ Roof rack – Ready for cargo carriers, bikes, or kayaks
✅ Clean cloth interior – Well-maintained and professionally detailed
✅ Carfax available – Full vehicle history report
Perfect For:
👨👩👧👦 Families needing safe, spacious transportation
🏙️ Commuters wanting AWD confidence without high fuel costs
❄️ Manitoba drivers seeking year-round capability
💰 Budget-conscious buyers wanting modern features
Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty available – Drive with peace of mind
✅ Third-party financing available – Get approved fast
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed
📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Affordable AWD crossovers don't last—serious buyers only!
#GMCTerrain #AWD #FuelEfficient #FamilySUV #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable #Crossover
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hiru Auto Sales and Service
Email Hiru Auto Sales and Service
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
Call Dealer
431-777-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
431-777-7528