2017 GMC Terrain

181,418 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle
13125785

2017 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

431-777-7528

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLTEK8H6281209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,418 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD – $10,499 + tax
Mileage: 181,418 km | Carfax Available!

📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528

FUEL-EFFICIENT AWD FAMILY CROSSOVER – CLEAN & READY!

Looking for a reliable, spacious SUV with all-weather capability? This 2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD combines modern styling, fuel efficiency, and year-round traction—perfect for Winnipeg families and commuters.

Key Features:
✅ 2.4L 4-cylinder engine – Efficient power with excellent fuel economy
✅ All-Wheel Drive – Confident traction in winter, rain, or gravel roads
✅ Spacious interior – Seats 5 comfortably with 31.6 cu.ft. cargo space
✅ Touchscreen infotainment – Bluetooth, USB, modern connectivity
✅ Power driver's seat, dual-zone climate control
✅ Backup camera – Easy parking and safety
✅ Roof rack – Ready for cargo carriers, bikes, or kayaks
✅ Clean cloth interior – Well-maintained and professionally detailed
✅ Carfax available – Full vehicle history report

Perfect For:
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Families needing safe, spacious transportation
🏙️ Commuters wanting AWD confidence without high fuel costs
❄️ Manitoba drivers seeking year-round capability
💰 Budget-conscious buyers wanting modern features

Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty available – Drive with peace of mind
✅ Third-party financing available – Get approved fast
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed

📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Affordable AWD crossovers don't last—serious buyers only!

#GMCTerrain #AWD #FuelEfficient #FamilySUV #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CarfaxAvailable #Crossover

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

Call Dealer

431-777-XXXX

(click to show)

431-777-7528

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,499

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

431-777-7528

2017 GMC Terrain