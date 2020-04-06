Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

SLT

2017 GMC Terrain

SLT

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,367KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881336
  • Stock #: T20181A
  • VIN: 2GKFLUE31H6140173
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Theft deterrent system
  • Spare tire and wheel
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Alternator, 120 amps
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Wipers, front intermittent with washers
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
  • Exhaust, single
  • Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
  • E10 Fuel capable
  • Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
  • Suspension, soft ride
  • Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED
  • Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
  • Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
  • Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
  • Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
  • Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
  • Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
  • Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
  • Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
  • Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
  • Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
  • Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
  • Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic all-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
  • Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar
  • Grille, Charcoal with chrome surround and accents
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack (Includes ambient lighting on door pull cups, centre console area and centre console cupholders.)
  • Chrome Exterior Appearance includes chrome door handles, luggage rail inserts, grille and mirrors
  • Chassis, all wheel drive (TLM26 model only.)
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE, 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION)
  • OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
  • Door handles, chrome (Substituted with Black gloss finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)
  • Luggage rails, chrome (Includes Charcoal finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

