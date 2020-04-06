2017 GMC Terrain

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Rear Vision Camera

Theft deterrent system

Spare tire and wheel

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Alternator, 120 amps

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Door locks, rear child security

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass

Defogger, rear-window electric

Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Exhaust, single

Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest

E10 Fuel capable

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Suspension, soft ride

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection

Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs

Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs

Bumpers, front and rear body-colour

Headlamps, halogen projector lamp

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature

Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area

Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic all-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)

Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar

Grille, Charcoal with chrome surround and accents

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack (Includes ambient lighting on door pull cups, centre console area and centre console cupholders.)

Chrome Exterior Appearance includes chrome door handles, luggage rail inserts, grille and mirrors

Chassis, all wheel drive (TLM26 model only.)

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)

ENGINE, 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION)

OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...

Door handles, chrome (Substituted with Black gloss finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)

Luggage rails, chrome (Includes Charcoal finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)

