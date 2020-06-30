Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

50,481 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
SLT

SLT

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

  • Listing ID: 5326757
  • Stock #: T20199A
  • VIN: 2GKFLUE35H6258291

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,481KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,481 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Vision Camera
Theft deterrent system
Spare tire and wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Exhaust, single
Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
E10 Fuel capable
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Suspension, soft ride
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic all-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar
Grille, Charcoal with chrome surround and accents
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack (Includes ambient lighting on door pull cups, centre console area and centre console cupholders.)
Chrome Exterior Appearance includes chrome door handles, luggage rail inserts, grille and mirrors
Chassis, all wheel drive (TLM26 model only.)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE, 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION)
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
Door handles, chrome (Substituted with Black gloss finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)
Luggage rails, chrome (Includes Charcoal finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)

