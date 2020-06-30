2017 GMC Terrain

Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Exhaust, single
Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
E10 Fuel capable
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Suspension, soft ride
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic all-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar
Grille, Charcoal with chrome surround and accents
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack (Includes ambient lighting on door pull cups, centre console area and centre console cupholders.)
Chrome Exterior Appearance includes chrome door handles, luggage rail inserts, grille and mirrors
Chassis, all wheel drive (TLM26 model only.)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Door handles, chrome (Substituted with Black gloss finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)
Luggage rails, chrome (Includes Charcoal finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)
