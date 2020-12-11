Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Terrain

33,020 KM

Details Description Features

$29,973

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,973

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$29,973

+ taxes & licensing

33,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6331496
  • Stock #: F3R5WE
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEK1H6254932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R5WE
  • Mileage 33,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2016 Chevrolet Trave...
 77,728 KM
$26,977 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Titan SV
 50,692 KM
$36,782 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 49,586 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory