2017 GMC Terrain

80,590 KM

Details Description Features

$19,878

+ tax & licensing
$19,878

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE* AWD/Reverse Camera/Satellite Radio/BLUETOOTH

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE* AWD/Reverse Camera/Satellite Radio/BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$19,878

+ taxes & licensing

80,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6819086
  • Stock #: 24868
  • VIN: 2GKFLSEK4H6316421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24868
  • Mileage 80,590 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the GMC TERRAIN SLE for only $18,878****** * CLEAN CARFAX * REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AWD, TOUCHSCREEN This 2017 GMC Terrain SLE is nicely equipped with options such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! On sale for $19,878 cash, or JUST $18,878 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

