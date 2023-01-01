2017 GMC Yukon

Airbags

Rear Vision Camera

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert

Parking assist front and rear

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system

Brakes, Hill Start-Assist

Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions