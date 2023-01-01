Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Yukon

127,684 KM

Details Description Features

$49,199

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,199

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Yukon

2017 GMC Yukon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$49,199

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,684KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10115310
  • Stock #: F55DEA
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKJ9HR125312

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 127,684 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Safety

Airbags
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Parking assist front and rear
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Interior

Cargo Net
STEERING WHEEL
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Head-Up Display includes digital multi-function readouts
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power all express down, front express up
Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped
Display, driver, 8" diagonal customizable driver display

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Active aero shutters, front
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
Wiper, rear
Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black (Includes bright accent)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Mouldings, bright bodyside
Liftgate, power, hands free

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Trailering equipment
Magnetic Ride Control
Steering, power
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
Alternator, 170 amps
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Powertrain grade braking
Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Keyless start, push button start
Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg)
Rear axle, 3.23
Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses. See "gmtotalconnect.com" for phone compatibility information.)
Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
Audio system feature, CD player (Replaced by (U42) rear seat entertainment system when (U42) is ordered.)
NavTraffic. Avoid congestion before you reach it by enhancing your vehicle's navigation or entertainment system with NavTraffic. With detailed information on traffic speed, accidents, construction, road closures and more, you will get to your destinati...

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Radio
liftgate
MIRRORS
headlamps
Intermittent
steering column
Hands Free
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
WINDOWS
Defogger
Glass
leather-wrapped
Mirror
programmable
Audio system feature
Wipers
inside rearview auto-dimming
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
Power Tilt and Telescopic
deep-tinted
heavy-duty locking rear
HD
High Intensity Discharge
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
right-front passenger and rear passengers
front express up
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
outboard positions
tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver
Heated Second Row
vehicle stability enhancement system
front rain-sensing
power all express down
projector beam
body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
CD player (Replaced by (U42) rear seat entertainment system when (U42) is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 29,423 KM
$53,702 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Acadia SLE ...
 91,000 KM
$26,756 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 58,000 KM
$59,881 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory