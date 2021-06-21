Menu
2017 GMC Yukon

93,000 KM

Details

$57,602

+ tax & licensing
$57,602

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 GMC Yukon

2017 GMC Yukon

Denali

2017 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$57,602

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7386875
  • Stock #: F446UV
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKJ0HR230997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F446UV
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
All Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
Bluetooth
HD Radio
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heads-Up Display
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
liftgate
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Hands Free
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
leather-wrapped
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen Navigation with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

