2017 GMC Yukon

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee
Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Headlamps, halogen projector
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Active aero shutters, front
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
Wiper, rear
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Liftgate, power, hands free
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Parking assist front and rear
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
Keyless Start
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power all express down, front express up
Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Powertrain grade braking
Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
Keyless start, push button start
GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Standard on 4WD models.)
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
CD Player
HD Radio
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses. See "gmtotalconnect.com" for phone compatibility information.)
Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Audio system feature, CD player (Replaced by (U42) rear seat entertainment system when (U42) is ordered.)
rear air conditioning
HEATED
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Audio
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Hands Free
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
leather-wrapped
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.