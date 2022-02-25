$34,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-245-5756
2017 Heartland PROWLER
Lynx Bunk House
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8368974
- Stock #: 342239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 2 consecutive years! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary! Consumer Choice Award Winner for #1 Recreational Vehicle Dealer! No Payments for 90 days.* WAS $49613 MSRP NEW, SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW! Specs: 2017 Heartland Prowler Lynx 30LX Travel Trailer Camper Rear Bunk House 30’ Camper Trailer (33.92’ over all) Aluminum body material 6720 lbs dry weight 9000 lbs GVWR 2130 lbs Cargo weight 880 Lbs hitch weight 1 Power Slide 17’ Power Awning Manual leveling jacks / Manual tongue jack Max Sleeping Count – 10 4 single bunks 1 convertible sofa 1 dinette 1 master queen 13500 BTU A/C Unit 30000 BTU Heater 6 gallon Propane Hot Water Tank Consumer Choice Award Winners 2021 and 2022! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Camper Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carvista
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.